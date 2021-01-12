STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Telangana reports 301 new cases, tally crosses 2.90 lakh

As many as 4,524 patients are under treatment and 34,431 samples were tested on Monday.

Published: 12th January 2021 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2021 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

A worker spraying disinfectant at a birds enclosure, as part of a preventive measure against Bird flu, at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad | pti

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Telangana posted 301 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total infection count to over 2.90 lakh, while two fatalities pushed the toll to 1,568.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 58, followed by Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri with 27 and 16 respectively, a government bulletin said on Tuesday providing details as of 8 pm on January 11.

The total number of cases stood at 2,90,309 while recoveries were 2,84,217.

As many as 4,524 patients are under treatment and 34,431 samples were tested on Monday.

Cumulatively, over 73.12 lakh samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population was over 1.96 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 97.90 per cent, while it was 96.5 per cent in the country.

