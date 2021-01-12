Flu takes a toll on migratory birds in Telangana: PCCF

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bird flu has resulted in less arrivals of migratory birds to Telangana this year. Giving an example, the Telangana PCCF R Sobha said that every year many Bar Headed Geese visit the state’s wetlands, but this year, their arrivals have decreased radically as many died due to bird flu before they could reach Telangana.

Over 2,000 Bar Headed Geese were found dead in Pong Dam lake in Himachal.

The PCCF said that the strains of bird flu confirmed were H5N8 and H5N1, which are zoonotic and could affect human population also.

She was speaking at the Aranya Bhavan in Hyderabad and said that the Telangana Forest Department was on high alert and taking all necessary surveillance and preventive measures.