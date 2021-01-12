'Flunkey' Hyderabadi robots to assist COVID-19 patients

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad based start-up Vistan NextGen, has forayed into developing India’s first indigenously manufactured robots --Flunkey-- which can very well be used in the healthcare sector especially in the Covid- 19 scenario.

There are variants of the Flunkey robots, including the Flunkey Autopure which constantly sanitises the living areas and helps in keeping the surroundings safe and clean.

Another robot, Flunkey Covid-19 Steward, comes as a rescuer by undertaking crucial tasks such as supplying medicines and delivering food to the patients. Sushruth and Nightingale robots have been designed to primarily assist the patients stepping into the hospitals and clinics.

While Sushruth helps in booking appointments, collecting consultation fees, sanitising customer’s hands and disinfecting body; Nightingale comes in the avatar of AI-enabled interactive solution with contactless technology to track early symptoms of Covid-19.

Announcing the launch of Vistan NextGen, founder Rama Raju Singam said, “We are very excited to be part of the new phase of automation in India with the introduction of Flunkey robots. With Make in India philosophy, we have decided to conceptualise, design and manufacture robots in India and in the process of building the entire ecosystem, we are training our vendors to design specialised circuit boards and also upskilling our workforce through learning platforms.”

