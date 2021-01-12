Former Palakurthy MLA Dugyala Srinivas Rao passes away at 57

By Express News Service

JANGAO: Former Palakurthy MLA Dugyala Srinivas Rao passed away at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Monday. He was 57.

The details about his illness are yet to be ascertained.

Srinivas Rao had contested on a TRS ticket and won the Palakurthy Assembly seat in 2004, before changing loyalties to the Congress.

He was an Ayurvedic doctor.

He completed BAMS from Ananta Laxmi Ayurvedic Medical College in Warangal in 1986.

Later, he contested twice on Congress tickets and lost both times to Errabelli Dayakar Rao, who was in the TDP, in 2009 and 2014.

The former MLA’s last rites would be performed at a graveyard near Padmakshi hillock on Tuesday.