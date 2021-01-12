Health staff to get COVID-19 vaccine jab from January 16 in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, on Monday, said that beginning January 16, first, Covid-19 vaccine would be given to health officials and workers, and later to police and sanitation workers.

Rao said that vaccine would be given at 1,213 centres across the state.

Rao held a review meeting with officials on the roll out of Covid-19 vaccine and also participated in the video conference on the same subject by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, later in the day.

The CM KCR instructed the officials to provide immediate medicare to people, if they show any reaction to the vaccination.

The Chief Minister said that after the health staff, police, and sanitation staff, preference would be given to those aged over 50 years and also those who were suffering from chronic diseases.

The village sarpanches and panchayat secretaries should supervise and ensure that vaccination was given as per the guidelines, he said and added that it was the responsibility of the Station House Officer or Circle Inspector to ensure that the police and other security personnel were vaccinated.

The Chief Minister said that as many as 866 cold chains had been readied for the roll out of the vaccine.

Rao also called upon the Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other peoples’ representatives to take par t in the vaccinat ion programme.

Every centre should have an ambulance. A dedicated call centre too would be set up at the state level. Rao instructed the officials to follow the Covid- 19 protocols while administering the vaccine.