Ram Mandir a symbol of integrity: Swami Govind Dev Giri

The treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said that over three lakh sainiks had been martyred in 500 years for the cause of Ram Janmabhoomi.

Published: 12th January 2021 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2021 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Swami Govind Dev Giri addressing the media in Hyderabad.

Swami Govind Dev Giri addressing the media in Hyderabad. (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Swami Govind Dev Giri, the treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, termed Ayodhya as the cultural capital of the world. Addressing a press meet in the city on Monday, he said what was being built in Ayodhya was not just a temple, but a Rashtriya Swabhiman Mandir, a symbol of national integrity. 

The Swami said that over 3 lakh sainiks had been martyred in 500 years for the cause of Ram Janmabhoomi.

He appealed to people to contribute for the construction of the Ram Mandir in remembrance of martyrs. 

“After watching PM Narendra Modi conducting Bhoomi Puja, lakhs are recalling the historical struggle. The land measuring 2.77 acres has become the ‘Astha Kendra’ of the country,” said Govind Dev Giri.

During his two-day visit, Swami Govind Dev Giri held meetings with Marwari and Rajasthan temples committees, religious associations and the State Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan.

The Trust has begun the construction work following the Supreme Court judgement on November 9, 2019. Fundraising for the Ram Mandir will be held in the State from January 20 to February 10. 

​The state unit of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan has set up over 7,000 committees to go door-to-door, seeking money from devotees.

