Rs 7,351.74 crore deposited by Telangana government into bank accounts of ryots this Rabi season

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state government has deposited Rs 35,660.65 crore into the accounts of farmers under Rythu Bandhu from Kharif season 2018 to Rabi season 2020, said Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy.

In a statement on Monday, the Minister said that in the first two instalments, the government paid Rs 4,000 each, and in the next four instalments paidRs 5,000 each. In the last three years, each farmer has received Rs 28,000 per acre.

In the current Yasangi (Rabi) season, the government deposited Rs 7,351.74 crore into the bank accounts of 59.16 lakh farmers.

This year for Kharif and Rabi, the government paid Rs 14,640.44 crore under Rythu Bandhu. In 2018-19, the government paid Rs 10,88.19 crore for 50.25 lakh farmers, and, in 2019-20, the government paid Rs 10,532.02 crore to 51.61 lakh farmers.

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the government did not stop the Rythu Bandhu scheme, said the Minister and thanked the Chief Minister for continuing the scheme.

The Minister said agricultural policies of Telangana should be implemented across the country.