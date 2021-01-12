Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V found to be safe in mid-stage trial

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: DR Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd announced on Monday that an independent board, the Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB), reviewed the safety data from Phase 2 clinical trial of the Russian Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, and recommended recruitment for Phase 3 to continue the clinical trial without any modifications.

The Phase 2 study of Sputnik V was conducted on 100 subjects as part of the randomised, doubleblind, parallel-group, placebo- controlled study in India.

​As per a press release by Dr Reddy’s, “The DSMB concluded that no safety concerns were identified. Further, the safety data has been submitted to the Drugs Controller General of India for approval to continue Phase 3 clinical trials.”

Dr Reddy’s and Russian Direct Investment Fund had entered a partnership in September 2020, to conduct the clinical trials of Sputnik V and the rights for distribution in India.

G V Prasad, Co-chairman and MD, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories said that his company is closely working towards fasttracking the launch of the Sputnik V vaccine in India.