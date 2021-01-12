STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Schools to reopen from February 1 in Telangana for Classes 9 and above

Since the educational institutions were closed for months, Rao directed the officials to clean the entire premises and ensure that the food grains and essential commodities are not rotten.

Published: 12th January 2021 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2021 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Children in schools wearing masks. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Indicating that the situation is back to normal, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday directed the officials concerned to make arrangements for the reopening of schools from February 1 for Classes 9 and above. 

During a review meeting held at Pragathi Bhavan, the Chief Minister directed the officials to reopen classes from 9th Standard upwards in all the private and government educational institutions from February 1.

“Classes should be held for the students of 10th, Intermediate, degree and other professional courses. Meanwhile, keep ready hostels, residential schools and all educational institutions and ensure that the toilets are clean. The District Collectors should take the necessary measures to keep the educational institutions clean and hygienic,” he said.

Since the educational institutions were closed for months, Rao directed the officials to clean the entire premises and ensure that the food grains and essential commodities are not rotten. “Keep the educational institutions ready by January 25 to conduct the classes. Ministers should visit SC, ST, BC hostels and see to that they are fit for the students to stay,” he said.

KCR: Resolve issues, make Dharani more user-friendly

On Dharani portal, the Chief Minister directed the officials to immediately resolve all the Revenue Department related issues. He instructed the officials to make all the necessary changes to the Dharani portal within a week’s time. He also directed the officials to invite fresh applications for the pending mutations and complete within a week. 

“Make the Dharani portal more user-friendly. Create a facility for the NRIs to register their properties based on their passport numbers. Modify Dharani in such a way that companies and societies should also be able to get passbooks for the lands that they purchase,” the Chief Minister told the officials. He also directed the officials to create a facility on the portal for registration of general power of attorney and other such services. 

The pending cases before the Revenue Courts’ jurisdiction should be cleared quickly by the districtlevel tribunals, Rao said. He told the Collectors not to delegate Revenue Department related works to the lower rung officials. 

“You should personally examine all revenue related matters and take decisions,” Rao told the Collectors. The Chief Minister also reviewed the progress of Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi.

He congratulated Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao for monitoring the Palle Pragathi programme. Rao also congratulated Sangareddy Collector Mantripragada Hanmanth Rao for completing 100 per cent construction works of Vaikuntha Dhamamas. 

“Sangareddy Collector completed construction of 647 Vaikuntha Dhamams in the district. All other districts should emulate Sangareddy and construct 100 percent works,” he said. Rao also reviewed the construction of integrated market complexes in the towns.

