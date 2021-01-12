Singur water released after two years

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: For the first time in two years, the State government on Monday released Singur water for paddy cultivation in the Ghanpur ayacut.

The project had been reeling under water shortage for a while now, and farmers in the region have using bore well water for cultivation.

However, thanks to the bountiful rains last year, the Singur project is closer to its full storage level.

​The government, therefore, decided to release water for paddy cultivation in nearly 40,000 acres under the Ghanpur ayacut.

Irrigation Department officials released water from the project at around 10.00 am on Monday following special orders to this effect.