Suspension bridge at Lakaram tank soon to attract tourists

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In a bid to attract more tourists to Khammam, the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) has decided to construct a suspension bridge across Lakaram tank at an estimated cost of Rs 8 crore.

TSTDC officials have also mooted a musical fountain at the tank bund.

The fountain will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore.

According to sources, the corporation is contemplating the construction of a Haritha Budget hotel, at a cost of Rs 10 crore, near the new bus stand in Khammam.

In the meantime, steps are afoot to renovate the Sardar Patel stadium in the town.

The renovation works will be carried out at a cost of Rs 1.31 crore. Officials are planning to raise the building by another storey, in addition to laying a skating rink, cricket turf and athletics sand track in the stadium.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, who is closely monitoring the development works, said “We have decided to develop Lakaram tank bund on par with Laknavaram and Komaticheruvu. My intention is to make Khammam district the best tourist destination in Telangana.”

​Puvvada and Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud, will lay foundation stone for these projects on Tuesday.