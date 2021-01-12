STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana districts upload data of COVID-19 vaccine beneficiaries

Simultaneously, district health officials are reaching out to the public representatives in their limits and writing to them about the vaccine programme.

COVID Vaccine

COVID-19 vaccination drive to begin in India from January 16. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of the preparation to vaccinate 2.8 lakh healthcare workers this week, most districts of Telangana on Monday finished uploading data of beneficiaries on the main version of Cowin software.
“It is likely that public representatives will sensitise the public and encourage them to go for the vaccination,” said a district medical health officer from Rangareddy district. 

Vaccine stores in each district are also being prepped as the vials of vaccine are expected to arrive by Tuesday and Wednesday. 

“We have been informed that vaccine makers have been given approvals and all the orders will are likely to arrive by January 12 or 13. We have already received sufficient stock of disposable syringes,” said a district official from Janagaon. 
Tally crosses 2.9 lakh Telangana recorded 224 Covid-19 cases on Sunday after conducting 24,785 tests, taking the tally to 2.90 lakh.

Active cases dropped to 4,518 after 461 recovered on that day. On the same day, one more death took the toll to 1,566.

