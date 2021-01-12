Two varsities get full-time Vice Chancellors in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At last state universities can heave a sigh of relief as the government started the process of appointing full time Vice Chancellors for universities on Monday.

​Dr B Neeraja Prabhakar was appointed as VC for Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University and Dr Vangur Ravinder Reddy was appointed as VC for PV Narsimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took a decision to this effect and signed the related files on Monday, according to a release from Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

According to sources, the VCs for the remaining universities too would be appointed shortly.

More promotions

Much to the delight of state government employees, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took a major decision reducing the minimum required service from three years to two years for promotions.

The TNGOs and others unions represented the matter recently to the state government. Rao immediately took a decision in favour of employees.

It may be recalled that the state government started a major exercise of giving promotions to the State government employees from district level to State level and even in Secretariat. Immediately, after Rao took the decision, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued a GO.

“Notwithstanding anything contained in the relevant special rules or the Adhoc rules for the State and Subordinate Services, a minimum period of service of two years is stipulated in the category, class or grade from which promotion or appointment of transfer is proposed to the next higher category, class or grade,” the GO said.

The Adhoc rule will come into force with immediate effect and shall be in force up to August 31, 2021.

Earlier, the CM directed officials to promote employees immediately and later take up the recruitment drive.