Vemulawada government college gets three Post Graduate courses

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: The long-cherished dream of Vemulawada youth has come true with the state government sanctioning post graduate (PG) courses to Agraharam Government Degree College in the mandal.

The new courses include MA Telugu, MA English and M.Com.

As many as 60 seats have been allocated for each course, said official sources.

Taking the grievances of students into account, Vemulawada MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh Babu had requested Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to sanction PG courses in the college during an Assembly session on March 12, 2020.

The courses for the academic year 2020-21 was sanctioned on Monday.

The teaching staff at the government college, students and their parents expressed their gratitude to the state government and the MLA for sanctioning the courses.