STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Bandi warns KCR after police beat up BJP men

Jangaon police break up a BJP stir over pulling down a flexi banner, take protesters to the station, where they lathi-charge, abuse them

Published: 13th January 2021 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Jangaon town police personnel lathi-charge members of the BJP at the police station. They were taken to the station while they were protesting at the Municipal office against pulling down a flexi bann

By Express News Service

JANGAON/HYDERABAD: THE police unleashed a wave of terror against BJP workers who were protesting against the removal of Swami Vivekananda’s flexis set up in Jangaon town on Tuesday on the occasion of his 158th birth anniversary which has been declared as National Youth Day.The police broke up the crowd who were staging a protest at the municipal office, beat them up and let out a torrent of invective against them. A few of the youths shot videos of the police’s excesses and posted them on social media platforms, which immediately became viral. 

Earlier in the day, Jangaon town BJP president Varanasi Pavan Sharma fixed flexis and banners in the town on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda’s 158th Birth Anniversary’. But Jangaon Municipal officials pulled the posters and flexis down. Furious with the police action, he led BJP activists to the Municipal office and staged a protest in front of the municipal commissioner’s cabin. They raised slogans against the State government. They questioned why the municipal officials were not pulling down the flexis and banners of the ruling party in the town. 

Learning about the agitation, Jangaon town police inspector D Mallesh Yadav and his team arrived at the spot and shifted them to the police station where they beat them up. “The protest was peaceful until an inspector came charging at them and started lathi-charging them, using abusive language,” said Pavan Sharma, who was also beaten up.

Furious with the police brutality, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar set a 24-hour deadline to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to take action against the police officers who lathi-charged the BJP workers, and warned that otherwise, the BJP workers would lay siege to Pragati Bhavan.

Speaking to mediapersons, Sanjay Kumar said the Chief Minister will understand the protesters’ pain if his son was treated in the same fashion. “What was their crime? The CM will go down in history as an inhuman monster unless he takes remedial measures,” he said. He warned the DGP that BJP will lay a siege to the DGP’s office if no action was taken.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indonesian Navy ships continue their search for the wreckage of Sriwijaya Air passenger jet that crashed into Java Sea. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why Indonesia is prone to plane crashes?
Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh from Punjab addresses a press conference during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, sets up panel to hold talks
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp