Centre pats Telangana for first rank at online auditing of local bodies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana stood first in the country in conducting online auditing of local bodies. At a meeting held on online auditing in Delhi on Tuesday, Ministry of Panchayat Raj Joint Secretary KS Sethi said that 40 per cent auditing of local bodies were conducted through online in Telangana.

Sethi congratulated Telangana State Audit Director Marthineni Venkateswar Rao for achieving progress in online auditing. Telangana started online auditing for gram panchayats recently and it would be extended to Municipal bodies too later.