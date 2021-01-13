Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Collectors gear up for COVID vaccine rollout in Telangana
HYDERABAD: Ahead of the vaccine rollout on January 16, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Tuesday, held a video conference with district Collectors and directed them to appoint special officers at all centres.
Somesh Kumar directed Collectors to ensure necessary arrangements were made at launch sites in their districts as per operational guidelines, including measures for dealing with any cases of adverse effect following immunisation.
He asked the Collectors to appoint special officers for each launch site. Collectors were advised to keep reserve vaccinators at each site. They were asked to facilitate presence of pre-identified beneficiaries. The Chief Secretary advised Collectors to schedule a smaller number of beneficiaries on the first day and thereafter ramp up the numbers.