Efforts on to tranquilise tiger that killed two

A team of veterinary doctors on Tuesday visited Khagaznagar division to monitor the tiger’s movement and tranquilise it.

Published: 13th January 2021 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: After many days of efforts, forest officials have identified the tiger which killed two persons in the erstwhile Adilabad district. They have identified places where they can lure the tiger with a prey to catch it. Meanwhile, residents of Loha village are afraid that the tiger, which killed a cow in the village Monday, might attack them.

A team of veterinary doctors on Tuesday visited Khagaznagar division to monitor the tiger’s movement and tranquilise it. Since about 40 days, the tiger has caused fear in Kumrambheem district by attacking humans and cattle. On Monday, the tiger attacked a cow in Loha forest area of Dahegaon mandal. 

Field director of Kawal Tiger Reserve CP Vinod Kumar said experts from Maharashtra too were a part of operations to tranquilise the tiger. A total of 110 CCTV cameras have been set up for the operation.

