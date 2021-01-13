STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

I-T raids on Three infra firms in TS

The department conducted searches on 19 premises across Hyderabad on January 7 and found that one of the contractors had been generating cash illegally.       

Published: 13th January 2021 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Income Tax Department on Tuesday carried out searches on the premises of civil contractors of three firms over tax evasion. Officials seized documents evidencing accommodation entries amounting to more than `160 crore. Further investigations are in progress, the department said in a press statement issued on Tuesday.

The civil contractors, who belong to Karimnagar district, have worked on some major irrigation projects. The development comes after an investigation into an alleged income tax evasion by the firms using bogus sub-contractors and shell entities. Inquiries were made into the entities flagged for providing fake input tax credit. The department conducted searches on 19 premises across Hyderabad on January 7 and found that one of the contractors had been generating cash illegally. 

Inquiries revealed that several shell entities were used by the companies for layering of unaccounted money and cash withdrawals against fake bills issued wherein bogus Input Tax Credit was passed on. Statements of such entry operators, their dummy partners, employees, the cash handlers of the beneficiaries have also been recorded, clearly validating the entire money trail.

The searches have led to seizure of evidence of bogus sub-contracts being given through intermediaries operating shell entities. Evidence of the use of this modus to generate huge unaccounted cash was found along with details of the entire network of the entry operators, intermediaries, cash handlers, beneficiaries and the firms and companies involved. Forensic analysis of digital data, including pen drives and retrieved mails, has given clinching evidence in this regard, the department said in its press statement.       

Dirty money
The raid comes after a probe into an alleged income tax evasion by the firms using bogus sub-contractors and shell entities. The search covered a network of people running the racket of generating cash through fake billing 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indonesian Navy ships continue their search for the wreckage of Sriwijaya Air passenger jet that crashed into Java Sea. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why Indonesia is prone to plane crashes?
Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh from Punjab addresses a press conference during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, sets up panel to hold talks
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp