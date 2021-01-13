I-T raids on Three infra firms in TS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Income Tax Department on Tuesday carried out searches on the premises of civil contractors of three firms over tax evasion. Officials seized documents evidencing accommodation entries amounting to more than `160 crore. Further investigations are in progress, the department said in a press statement issued on Tuesday.

The civil contractors, who belong to Karimnagar district, have worked on some major irrigation projects. The development comes after an investigation into an alleged income tax evasion by the firms using bogus sub-contractors and shell entities. Inquiries were made into the entities flagged for providing fake input tax credit. The department conducted searches on 19 premises across Hyderabad on January 7 and found that one of the contractors had been generating cash illegally.

Inquiries revealed that several shell entities were used by the companies for layering of unaccounted money and cash withdrawals against fake bills issued wherein bogus Input Tax Credit was passed on. Statements of such entry operators, their dummy partners, employees, the cash handlers of the beneficiaries have also been recorded, clearly validating the entire money trail.

The searches have led to seizure of evidence of bogus sub-contracts being given through intermediaries operating shell entities. Evidence of the use of this modus to generate huge unaccounted cash was found along with details of the entire network of the entry operators, intermediaries, cash handlers, beneficiaries and the firms and companies involved. Forensic analysis of digital data, including pen drives and retrieved mails, has given clinching evidence in this regard, the department said in its press statement.

