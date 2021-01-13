STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KCR relatives kidnapping: Arrested ex-Andhra minister Bhuma Akhila Priya spills no beans on husband

Special teams are combing several parts of Andhra Pradesh, Goa and Karnataka to nab the absconding accused, including Akhila Priya's husband Bhargav Ram and Guntur Seenu.

Published: 13th January 2021 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 09:12 AM

AP Tourism Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya

Bhuma Akhila Priya (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police who arrested former Andhra Pradesh minister Bhuma Akhila Priya in the kidnap of three brothers from Bowenpally, including former national badminton player Praveen Rao, are reportedly probing if any other family members were involved. 

Special teams are combing several parts of Andhra Pradesh, Goa and Karnataka to nab the absconding accused, including Akhila Priya's husband Bhargav Ram and Guntur Seenu. Meanwhile, Akhila Priya completed her second day in police custody on Tuesday. Police questioned her on several issues related to the disputed land in Hafeezpet and the kidnap case.

While officials say they elicited important details, Akhila Priya did not give out any information about Bhargav or Guntur Seenu. Police believe that Guntur Seenu had played a key role in the high voltage kidnap drama and his arrest would lead them to crucial information.

