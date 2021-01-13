STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
K’nagar family boycotted over inter-caste marriage

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  A family in Challur village of Veenavanka mandal is facing social boycott since about two weeks, which was imposed by the village head after one of the family members married a person of another caste last month. The affected family has complained to the Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy and also to the Telangana Women’s Commission.Post the boycott, relatives of the family have stopped inviting them to marriages and other events.

The family member who married a girl of another caste is Adepu Srinivas. Vemula Sandhya, Srinivas’ sister, lodged a police complaint against the boycott. In her complaint, she alleges that she was boycotted even when she went to attend her father’s funeral in Challur, as other residents of her caste passed a resolution that if she attends the event, no one else should attend it. 

Taking up the issue, the village panchayat passed a verdict that members of the community who had boycotted the family should pay compensation to the family. In the presence of the police at Veenavanka, community heads collected `55,000 as compensation, and paid it to the family. Sandhya alleged that she and her husband had been threatened by community heads.The police have not yet registered a case and said they would investigate the allegations made.

