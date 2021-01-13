Locals attack, lock up forest staff in N’gonda

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Villagers detained forest officials at Gandhinagar village in Dameracharla mandal at the gram panchayat office on Tuesday. Villagers allege that officials are harassing farmers for cultivating lands submerged by the Nagarjunasagar project.

Forest officials tried to stop villagers from carrying out excavation with a JCB. As a result, they were attacked with sticks and locked up at Gandhinagar gram panchayat. Miryalaguda Rural CI Ramesh Babu arrived on the spot and got them released. Beat Officer Ravi, who was critically injured, and Pawan, a member of the strike force, were rushed to a hospital.