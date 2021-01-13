Look into sanction of courses in state: BJP urges Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the State government has adopted an unprofessional, extraneous and politically biased strategy while sanctioning permission to private universities, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders appealed to the Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan to take stock of the situation.

They said that courses in agriculture sciences were permitted without the required approval from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research. A delegation comprising P Muralidhar Rao, Dr K Laxman, Manohar Reddy, and MLC Ramchander Rao called on the Governor at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

They said that the State government had taken long tome to appoint Vice Chancellors for Osmania, Kakatiya, JNTU, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamur, and Telangana Universities. Highlighting the issue of vacant teaching positions, they said, “It is a shame to note that not even a single recruitment has been done in the higher education system after the formation of the State.”