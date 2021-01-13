Mins inaugurate infra works in Khammam

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Tourism Minister Srinivas Goud laid the foundation stone for development works along with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar in Khammam on Tuesday. Telangana government was giving priority to promotion of sports and games, asserted Sports and Youth Services Minister V Srinivas Goud.Goud and Kumar inaugurated a skating rink, a cricket turf and an athletics sand track at the Sardar Patel Stadium. They also laid the foundation stone for the construction of Haritha budget hotel, BC Bhavan, a suspension bridge and a musical fountain at Lakaram tank.