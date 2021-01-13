Mins inaugurate infra works in Khammam

KHAMMAM: Tourism Minister Srinivas Goud laid the foundation stone for development works along with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar in Khammam on Tuesday. Telangana government was giving priority to promotion of sports and games, asserted Sports and Youth Services Minister V Srinivas Goud.Goud and Kumar inaugurated a skating rink, a cricket turf and an athletics sand track at the Sardar Patel Stadium. They also laid the foundation stone for the construction of Haritha budget hotel, BC Bhavan, a suspension bridge and a musical fountain at Lakaram tank.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
COVID-19 fallout: Firm's plans of retrieving Titanic's radio goes for a toss
Want to protect her privacy: Anushka, Virat appeal to paparazzi to not click their daughter's picture
NGT raps govt over delay in report on import of hazardous waste
102 people found infected with UK strain of coronavirus: Health Ministry
Alcoholic youth tied to tree, burnt to death by relatives in Odisha
First batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Kochi, consignment to have 4.33 lakh doses