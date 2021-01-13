STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No bird flu in Telangana, all samples negative: Animal Husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav

The Minister said that he also said the Animal Husbandry department had collected 276 samples in Peddapalli, where a large number of hens died.

Telangana Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Telangana minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav (Photo| talasani.in)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Animal Husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Tuesday said there is no bird flu in Telangana. Addressing a review meeting with Health Minister Eatala Rajender on the issue, Srinivas Yadav said all the 1,000 samples which were collected in the last three days have tested negative for the disease. 

The Minister said that he also said the Animal Husbandry department had collected 276 samples in Peddapalli, where a large number of hens died. These too have tested negative. He said that even though the number of migratory birds flocking to Telangana is low, the government is keeping a track of it.  "There is no bird flu in the State," Srinivas Yadav said. 

After the meeting, he said 1,300 rapid response teams have been constituted to monitor the situation in the State. Stating that Telangana stood third in the poultry sector, he said the government will take all measures to protect its stakeholders. Several representatives from the poultry sector, Chevella MP G Ranjith Reddy and other officials attended the meeting.

