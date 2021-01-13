Sanitise BC hostels ahead of reopening, keep masks ready: Telangana minister Gangula Kamalakar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that over 70,000 students, above Class IX, were studying in BC Welfare hostels across the State, BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar directed the officials to make arrangements for the reopening of the hostels from February 1. The required quantity of Sanna Biyyam would be supplied to the hostels by January 25, he added.

At a review meeting on Tuesday, the Minister said that 12,856 students from Classes IX and X were studying in BC hostels. In all, 70,983 students from Class IX to PG level are studying in BC Welfare hostels or residential schools and 8,500 tonnes of rice would be required to meet their needs.

The Minister said that at present, 74,000 tonnes of stock was available and there would be no problem. The Minister directed the officials to sanitise the hostels, as they were closed for over nine months now. Masks and sanitisers would be made available to all the students.