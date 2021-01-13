Telangana agriculture minister S Niranjan Reddy welcomes SC stay on farm laws

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Tuesday opined that State governments' ought to be part of the expert committee constituted by the Supreme Court to study the demands of the agitating farmers on the newly enacted farm laws.

Niranjan Reddy said his demand was just since agriculture was a State subject. He welcomed the Apex Court's decision to stay the implementation of farm laws. "This is a partial victory for farmers of the country," Niranjan Reddy said after launching the Rythu Vedika in Uppariguda of Ibrahimpatnam Assembly segment.

He said that the existing godowns in the State are not sufficient to store agriculture produce. "If all the projects are completed, 1.25 crore acres will come under cultivation. Then, we have to increase the storage capacity of the godowns to 1 crore tonnes," the Minister said.

'Can’t buy produce'

"If the new Agriculture Acts of the Central government came into existence, the State could not purchase the produce from farmers," the Minister said. He said that Telangana had been purchasing agriculture produce without the Centre’s intervention. “The State incurred a loss of Rs 7,500 crore in this regard," he recalled.

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy stressed that no other State was implementing as many farmer welfare schemes as Telangana. Rythu Bandhu amounts were being deposited directly leaving no scope for graft.

No provision for MSP in new Acts

