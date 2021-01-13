STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana reports 331 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths 

The total number of cases stood at 2,90,640 while recoveries were at 2,84,611.

Published: 13th January 2021 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Covishield vaccine arrives in Telangana and stored at the Central Vaccine Store at Directorate of Public Health in Hyderabad

Covishield vaccine arrives in Telangana and stored at the Central Vaccine Store at Directorate of Public Health in Hyderabad. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 331 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total caseload to over 2.90 lakh while three more fatalities pushed the toll to 1,571.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 61, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri and Karimnagar with 28 and 25 respectively, a government bulletin said on Wednesday providing details as of 8 pm on January 12.

The total number of cases stood at 2,90,640 while recoveries were at 2,84,611.

As many as 4,458 patients are under treatment and 38,192 samples were tested on Tuesday. Cumulatively, over 73.50lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 1.97 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 97.92 per cent, while it was 96.5 per cent in the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana coronavirus Hyderabad coronavirus COVID-19 covid deaths
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indonesian Navy ships continue their search for the wreckage of Sriwijaya Air passenger jet that crashed into Java Sea. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why Indonesia is prone to plane crashes?
Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh from Punjab addresses a press conference during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, sets up panel to hold talks
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp