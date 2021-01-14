Covaxin out in Telangana, consent must for jab

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana received 20,000 doses of Covaxin in the wee hours of Wednesday from Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech. The vials of 10 ml each can cater to up to 20 beneficiaries in a go as only 0.5 ml is used for a shot.

Also, it is learnt that beneficiaries will have to sign a consent form, which has come from the Centre, before receiving the vaccine as the government had permitted Covaxin under the ‘clinical trial mode’. Even after it is administered, they will have to be monitored for any adverse symptom, like it was done during the trial.

On the other hand, receiving the Serum Institute of India’s vaccine, Covishield, will not require beneficiaries to sign a consent form. “Since 20 shots can be given from one vial, Covaxin will mostly be used at smaller centres catering to smaller groups. Beneficiaries will be briefed about the immunisation and the contents of the consent form before they are given the vaccine. The vaccine will be given only if the recipients sign the form,” Dr GS Rao, TS Director of Public Health, said.

Sources said it is unlikely that on January 16, when the Covid-19 vaccine rollout is kicked off, Covaxin may be administered due to the restriction of just 30 beneficiaries per site. This is because the vials have to be used up in four hours and each vial caters to 20 beneficiaries. However, post that, the vaccine will be introduced at centres and beneficiaries will not have the choice to pick one vaccine over the other, officials said.