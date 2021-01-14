Farmers suffer but middlemen make most of bird flu crisis

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amidst rumours that it is not safe to consume eggs and chicken in the wake of bird flu scare, the poultry farmers in the State are bearing major losses. While the farmgate chicken and egg prices have seen a decline due to the drop in consumption, the prices of eggs and chicken are almost the same in local markets. Consequently, middlemen and retailers are taking advantage of the crisis.

In the last few days, the farmgate prices -- the net price of the product when it leaves the farm-- have seen a huge dip from Rs 90 to Rs 58 per a live bird. Meanwhile, egg prices have also gone down to Rs 3 per egg from Rs 5 for per egg, a week ago. However, most shops in the city are charging Rs 6 per egg.

National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC) Business Manager Sanjeev Chintawar said, “The retailers and middlemen in the sectors are reaping the maximum benefits from this crisis. As soon as the farmgate prices go down, which had also happened at the start of Covid-19, the profit margin of middlemen and retailers increases. As they do not lower the prices for the consumers in the market.”

“While the cost of production is going up because of a sharp rise in costs of bird feed and other expenses, farmers are forced to bear the losses due to the dip in prices. They also suffer other intangible costs, such as the losses that occur due to the death of birds or lower production of eggs by a bird, which the retailers do not have to suffer,” Chintawar added.