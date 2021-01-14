leopard slips and falls into farm well

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: A leopard accidentally slipped and fell into an agricultural well at Malkapur village of Boinpalli mandal in Rajanna-Sircilla district on Wednesday. According to sources, the well belongs to a person named Korepu Suresh. It was Korepu Suresh himself who first noticed the big cat at around 11 am, and immediately informed the police and forest officials.

the leopard, with only its tail

visible, stuck inside the well

On learning about the incident, forest officials of Rajanna-Siricilla immediately informed their counterparts in Karimnagar district, with the help of whom the authorities launched rescue operations.

Speaking to Express, District Forest Officer (DFO) SJ Asha said the officials suspect that the leopard must have come from Ananthapalli forest area. “Though the body of the big cat is not visible, we could spot its tail, which indicates that the wild animal is trapped inside the hollow. Though the rescue teams tried to tranquilise it, their efforts went in vain,” Asha added. As of Wednesday evening, the authorities are still continuing the rescue operations. They have already drained out the water to avoid threat of any kind to the cat.