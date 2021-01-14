Oppose farm laws: Bhatti tells KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday wrote a letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao requesting him to convene a special Assembly session with the clear-cut agenda of passing a resolution opposing the contentious farm laws.

As the farmers’ agitations are galvanising farmers all over the country, he said the legislators need to stand by people.Reminding the CM about his antagonism over the farm laws, he said, “On December 6, you expressed solidarity with farmers who called a bharat bandh on December 8. You even stated that a special session of the Telangana State legislature would be convened to pass a resolution against the Union Farm Laws.”He highlighted the fact that the Supreme Court had expressing grave concern and disappointment over the way the Union government was handling the matter.