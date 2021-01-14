Oustees of Mallanna Sagar to get open plots

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: After several rounds of talks and negotiations, the officials concerned have finally decided to allot open plots to those families, belonging to Etigadda Kistapur village, which have been demanding the allocation of lands as compensation and not double bedroom houses. Situated in Thogita mandal, the village will soon be submerged in the Mallanna Sagar reservoir.

According to sources, the officials have also identified a land at Survey No 560/1, situated near the Gajwel ring road, to be allotted to those oustees who do not require 2BHKs.The decision to allot open plots was taken by Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Anantha Reddy and other officials of the department concerned as per the directions of Siddipet Collector P Venkat Ram Reddy. According to sources, the oustees have expressed their satisfaction with the allotted plots.

Speaking to the media, RDO Anantha Reddy informed that all the displaced families will get proper compensation. Meanwhile, Collector Venkat Ram Reddy has directed the RDO and tahsildar concerned to expedite all formalities and hand over the plots to distressed oustees as soon as possible.