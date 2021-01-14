Precious vaccines get top-notch security in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Security for the highly scarce and valuable Covid-19 vaccines has been beefed up in Telangana. According to reliable sources in the State Health Department, the Director General of Police (DGP) has been asked to ensure security at the State Vaccine Store, regional vaccine stores and all cold chain points.

The State Vaccine Store at the Directorate of Public Health in Hyderabad has 24x7 security by the State Armed Police Forces. Dr G Srinivas Rao, Director of Public Health, Telangana, said, “Apart from this, armed policemen will accompany each vaccine van when it is being taken to respective districts. There will further be round-the-clock security at the regional stores.”

Collectors of the 33 districts will further coordinate with the local police to ensure officers accompany the vaccine vans in transit. The State vaccine vans that were carrying doses of Covishield and COVAXIN on Wednesday were flanked by patrol cars of Hyderabad City police. It is also learnt that Additional DGP Jitender is overseeing the entire law-and-order requirements of the inoculation drive at the State level. Keeping in mind the risks of theft, the Health Department is also expediting the works to install CCTV cameras at the vaccine centres across the State.“Some of our vans also have GPS trackers to monitor movement. As these vans will be carrying vaccines every week for routine immunisation, the staff is well-equipped to gauge the risks,” added Dr Rao.

TS sees marginal drop in active Covid cases

Telangana recorded 331 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday taking the active case tally to 4,458 in the State. The day also saw 394 recoveries, resulting in a marginal drop in active cases. With three Covid deaths reported on the day, the toll reached 1,571 in the State. The highest caseload was reported the GHMC limits with 61 cases followed by Medchal (28 cases) and Rangareddy (21 cases)

SCB gets ready to vaccinate 1,152 healthcare workers

The Health & Sanitation Department of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board is also gearing up to administer the vaccine to 1,152 healthcare workers in the first phase of the vaccination drive that will start from January 18 in the Cantonment area. According to officials, 500 healthcare workers will be inoculated every day across the five centres of the Cantonment. Of the five selected centres, three have been identified in Picket, one in Tirumalagiri, and one in Bowenpally. While some of these identified centres are Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs), others are located in government schools and private hospitals. Dr Meena, medical officer, UPHC Picket, said, “From January 17, beneficiaries will start to receive SMS alerts, informing them about the vaccination centre and the time they need to be present at.”