Social boycott: Police book four community heads

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: After a family facing social boycott at Challur village in Veenavanka mandal lodged a complaint with the Commissioner of Police, Veenavanka police registered a case against four community heads responsible for the boycott.

They were charged under Sections 504 and 506 of the IPC and the Protection of Civil Rights Act. Veenavanka SI N Kiran Reddy told the media, on Wednesday, that based on a plaint by Vemula Sandhya, who was not allowed to attend her father’s funeral, a case has been registered against village heads Chintakindi Srinivas, Chinndakindi Kumara Swamy, Chintakindi Mahender and Adepu Venkateshwarlu. He said investigation has been taken up.

It may be recalled that Sandhya’s brother Adepu Srinivas got married to a girl of another caste in March 2020. Since then, Srinivas’ family has been facing social boycott and have not been invited to any events. In December 2020, Srinivas and Sandhya’s father Bhumaiah died due to an illness. When Sandhya and her husband Srinath reached Challur, the community heads did not allow them to attend the funeral.