All districts to get Shilparamams: Srinivas Goud

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud announced on Friday that all districts in the State will soon have Shilparamams, which are art and craft exhibition centres. The first in the line will be Mahbubnagar, he added.The Minister made these statements after attending a programme organised as part of Sankranti at Shilparamam in Madhapur. Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Goud pointed out that centres like Shilparamam are very important to educate the younger generation on our customs and traditions. Such centres also help artists get a platform to exhibit their work and get recognition, he added. He also pointed out that these exhibition centres will be good venues for communities to get together and celebrate (various) festivals.