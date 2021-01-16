STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Begin steps to fill two lakh vacancies, else youth will revolt against govt: Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

The Congress leader said that he was making the demand as the TRS government was known for dilly-dallying when it came to filling vacancies.

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday demanded that the State government initiate measures for filling all the two lakh vacancies in the State government immediately. Speaking to the media at Wyra in Khammam district, he said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had rehabilitated his daughter K Kavitha, who lost Nizamabad in the Lok Sabha election in 2019, unable to bear the fact that she cannot remain unemployed.

“Kavitha has now become an MLC but the youth of Telangana are still waiting for employment as promised by KCR at the time of elections in 2014 that he would ensure one job for each household,” he said. The CLP leader said that the CM was using police to hound Congress workers whenever they raised their voice against the government. He warned the CM that the day would soon come when the unemployed youth would revolt against his government. 

The Congress leader said that he was making the demand as the TRS government was known for dilly-dallying when it came to filling vacancies. Even the recent announcement of filling of posts was made keeping in view the ensuing elections to the MLC seats from Graduate constituencies. He said that though the government had recruited 16,000 for constable posts, it was yet to send them for training. 

Broken promises
KCR rehabilitated his daughter as MLC after she lost the Nizamabad LS seat. But TS youth are still waiting for jobs, says Mallu Bhatti

