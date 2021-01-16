Drink was laced with potent drugs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Forensic Science Lab report reveals that so far two persons have died and 186 hospitalised, in Nawabpet and Vikarabad after consuming adulterated toddy on January 9. The victims developed withdrawal symptoms on drinking the toddy that was laced with Diazepam and Alprazolam, the report states.

Earlier this week, excise officials collected 12 toddy samples from the villages of Yerravalli, Pendlimadugu, Kamareddyguda, Narayanpur, Kothagadi and Chittigidda, where people started suffering from seizures after they consumed palm wine.

“Dangerously addictive and NDPS Act banned substances like Diazepam and Alprazolam were used to adulterate the toddy, the forensic report proves,” said Shiva Prasad, Vikarabad Provisional Excise Officer. “The substances were used to ‘stone’ the customers,” he added.