Dubbaka MLA meets Mallanna Sagar oustees

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Urging the Mallanna Sagar oustees not to vacate their villages until they receive due compensation, Dubbaka BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao asked the villagers to neglect what local TRS leaders and officials say. He made this statement while speaking to the oustees of Brahmana Banjara Palli village in Thogita mandal on Friday.

“Oustees of Laxmipur village vacated their houses about an year ago. However, they have not yet received houses,” he pointed out. When the local residents informed the legislator that the officials were pressurising them to vacate the village, Raghunandan said that he will fight for the rights of oustees.

Suggesting that the oustees should vacate the village only after receiving proper houses and/or compensation amount, the legislator said that he will exert pressure on the government till they receive proper rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) package.