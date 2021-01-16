Electoral rolls for Hyd out

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad district which covers 15 Assembly constituencies has 43,11,803 voters. Out of them 22,30,054 are men, 20,81,527 are women and 222 are transgender voters. The final electoral rolls are uploaded on the Chief Electoral Officer’s website (www.ceotelangana.nic.in).

All voters of Hyderabad district have been urged to verify their names and polling station in the electoral rolls, and, to submit their claims and objections if any to the Electoral Registration Officers concerned, or in the ECI NVS portal under continuous updation of electoral rolls. The final electoral rolls have been published at all prominent places including ERO offices.

number of voters in 15 constituencies

Musheerabad 2,95,468

Malakpet 3,06,026

Amberpet 2,56,814

Khairatabad 2,82,111

Jubilee Hills 3,68,555

Sanathnagar 2,45,858

Nampally 3,22,218

Karwan 3,31,609

Goshamahal 2,50,857

Charminar 2,16,063

Chandrayangutta 3,19,140

Yakutpura 3,39,140

Bahadurpura 2,79,239

Secunderabad 2,54,175

Secunderabad Cantonment 2,53,871

