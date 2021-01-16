Electoral rolls for Hyd out

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad district which covers 15 Assembly constituencies has 43,11,803 voters. Out of them 22,30,054 are men, 20,81,527 are women and 222 are transgender voters. The final electoral rolls are uploaded on the Chief Electoral Officer’s website (www.ceotelangana.nic.in).
All voters of Hyderabad district have been urged to verify their names and polling station in the electoral rolls, and, to submit their claims and objections if any to the Electoral Registration Officers concerned, or in the ECI NVS portal under continuous updation of electoral rolls. The final electoral rolls have been published at all prominent places including ERO offices.
number of voters in 15 constituencies
Musheerabad 2,95,468
Malakpet 3,06,026
Amberpet 2,56,814
Khairatabad 2,82,111
Jubilee Hills 3,68,555
Sanathnagar 2,45,858
Nampally 3,22,218
Karwan 3,31,609
Goshamahal 2,50,857
Charminar 2,16,063
Chandrayangutta 3,19,140
Yakutpura 3,39,140
Bahadurpura 2,79,239
Secunderabad 2,54,175
Secunderabad Cantonment 2,53,871