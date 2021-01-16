STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt staffers plan protest against delay in pay rise

Ikya Vedika leaders including Chava Ravi and others submitted a memorandum to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  State employees, teachers, pensioners, public sector and contract staffers (Ikya Vedika), on Friday, urged the State government to place the first Pay Revision Commission (PRC) report in the public domain. Protesting the delay in implementation of PRC, representatives of the Ikya Vedika said they would stage a one-day strike at Dharna Chowk on January 23.

Ikya Vedika leaders including Chava Ravi and others submitted a memorandum to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. They pointed out that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced that the PRC would be given to employees from May 16, 2008. The State government employees have been waiting for the implementation of the PRC for the last 30 months, they said. They urged the government to implement the PRC from July 1, 2018.

