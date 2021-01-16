Jawan injured in road mishap dies at Secunderabad

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Mothi Lal, an Army jawan hailing from Megnayak thanda of Indalwai mandal in Nizamabad district, succumbed to the injuries he received in a road accident while undergoing treatment at the Army Hospital in Secunderabad, on Friday.

The accident took place on December 28. The last rites of Mothi Lal were held at his native place later in the day. Nizamabad (Rural) MLA Baji Reddy Govardhan attended the funeral. Meanwhile, R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy and MLC K Kavitha extended their deepest condolences to the bereaved family.