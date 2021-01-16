Ladder helps big cat crawl out of well

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : A day after it slipped and fell into an agricultural well at Malkapur village of Boinpalli mandal in Rajanna-Sircilla district, a leopard finally managed to find its way out with the help of a long ladder, which the forest authorities had dropped into the well, during the wee hours of Thursday. After rescue operations that lasted for several hours, the leopard finally managed to climb its way out and disappeared into a nearby hillock area.

Meanwhile, the forest officials have directed the villagers not to venture out after its dark, for the next three to four days. As the leopard has not been caught yet, the villagers are in the grip of fear. “Until we track the big cat, people should be on high alert. Chances are that the leopard won’t return. However, we are still trying our best to track the big cat, DFO SJ Asha said.