Meet S Kistamma: Gandhi Hospital's sanitation worker who received first COVID-19 vaccine shot in Telangana

HYDERABAD: S Kistamma became the first person in Telangana to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. The 42-year-old woman, who is working as a sanitation worker at the Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad, received the shot on Saturday morning after the vaccination drive was launched across the country.

Speaking to TNIE a few minutes after the vaccination, Kistamma said, "I am feeling completely fine as of now. I have been told to sit for a while as I just received the vaccine. I believe everyone should get vaccinated without any worries."

When asked if she had any apprehension regarding receiving the vaccination, she said, "No, I did not have any worries. I am a union leader in the hospital. I recommend that all sanitation workers and everyone else in the state should get vaccinated."

Kistamma has been working at the Gandhi Hospital for 14 years on a contract basis. When Gandhi Hospital served as an exclusive COVID-19 treatment government hospital for many months last year and Kistamma served during the entire period.