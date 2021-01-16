STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Meet S Kistamma: Gandhi Hospital's sanitation worker who received first COVID-19 vaccine shot in Telangana

When Gandhi Hospital served as an exclusive COVID-19 treatment government hospital for many months last year and Kistamma served during the entire period. 

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy, Telangana Health minister Eatala Rajender and Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar also seen in the picture as S Kistamma gets vaccinated.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: S Kistamma became the first person in Telangana to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. The 42-year-old woman, who is working as a sanitation worker at the Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad, received the shot on Saturday morning after the vaccination drive was launched across the country. 

Speaking to TNIE a few minutes after the vaccination, Kistamma said, "I am feeling completely fine as of now. I have been told to sit for a while as I just received the vaccine. I believe everyone should get vaccinated without any worries." 

When asked if she had any apprehension regarding receiving the vaccination, she said, "No, I did not have any worries. I am a union leader in the hospital. I recommend that all sanitation workers and everyone else in the state should get vaccinated." 

Kistamma has been working at the Gandhi Hospital for 14 years on a contract basis. When Gandhi Hospital served as an exclusive COVID-19 treatment government hospital for many months last year and Kistamma served during the entire period. 

