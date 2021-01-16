Submit complete info on VROs, Tahsildars told

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) officials directed all Tahsildars to furnish the information on how many Village Revenue Officers (VROs) were engaged in land related works in the State. Following a report in these columns ‘VROs ‘pressurised’ into land related works,’ the CCLA, on Friday, asked the Tahsildars to furnish information about the number of VROs working in their mandal, number of VROs attending land related works, and number of VROs working other than land related works.

Once, Tahsildars furnished the information, the government may take a decision on the fate of the VROs. VRO system was abolished four months ago, however, some Tahsildars were pressurising VROs to do land related works. Telangana Village Revenue Officers’ Welfare Association (TVROWA) has opposed this and demanded that all VROs be absorbed in to Revenue Department as junior assistants.