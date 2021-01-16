Telangana gets 9 IAS officers of ’19 batch

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as nine IAS officers of 2019 batch were allocated to the Telangana cadre. Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) of Ministry of Personnel and Public Grievance and Pensions issued orders to this effect on Friday.

The allocated officers are: Mayank Mittal (Uttar Pradesh), Apurv Chauhan (Uttar Pradesh), Abhishek Augustya (Jammu and Kashmir), Manda Makarandu (Telangana), Ashwini Tanaji Wakade (Maharashtra), B Rahul (Telangana), Pratibha Singh (Rajasthan), Praful Desai (Karnataka), and P Khadiravan (Tamil Nadu).Telangana origin officers Pedditi Dhatri Reddy was allocated to Odisha, Katta Ravi Teja was allocated to Tamil Nadu, and Banoth Mrugender Lal was allocated to Tamil Nadu.