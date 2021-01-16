STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana has over three crore voters

2,82,497 electors newly enrolled; 1,72,255 voters deleted from list

Voters

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telangana has over three crore electors. As per Special Summary Revision (SSR) of photo electoral rolls-2021, the final electors published as on Friday are around 3,01,65,569. A total of 2,82,497 electors are newly enrolled.As many as 1,51,61,714 voters are men, 1,50,92,227 are women, 1,628 are transgenders, and 13,703 are service voters. 

The Telangana Chief Electoral Office published the SSR of final photo electoral rolls on January 15. As per the draft rolls published on November 16, 2020, there were 3,00,55,327 voters. While there were 2,82,497 new additions, as many as 1,72,255 voters were deleted. Hyerabad tops the list with highest number of voters followed by Rangareddy with 30,97,644 and Medchal Malkajgiri with 25,40,313 voters.

