28 foot overbridges to come up in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A total of 28 foot overbridges (FoBs) are being constructed in different parts of the city on top priority and will be ready in three months, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar tweeted on Sunday.

The Principal Secretary’s tweet also mentioned that construction of a foot overbridge at GVK Mall, Banjara Hills was in progress and would be ready in six weeks.

The police commissionerates of Hyderabad and Cyberabad requested GHMC officials to build the FoBs on a priority bases in places identified as accident-prone areas.