60-year-old dies during fight near public trap in Telangana

KARIMNAGAR: A 60-year-old man died on Saturday after he was thrashed by a few people during an argument that broke out near a public tap at a gram panchayat, in Nagnoor village.

Karimangar rural police have booked four persons who had allegedly thrashed Amirishetti Ramulu, the victim.

According to the sarpanch Uppula Sridhar, long before each household in the village had got a water tap under Mission Bhagiratha, the village had this public tap that was used by nine families.

This tap, which draws water from the Mission Bhagiratha pipeline and the local tank, is still used by families when there is either low pressure in the house tap or there is no water coming from the tap.

Sources in the village said that Ramulu was lately suffering from cardiac issues and the sudden attack might have led to his death.