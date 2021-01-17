Centre asks Telangana, Andhra Pradesh to submit DPRs of new irrigation projects

VV Bala Krishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has asked the Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to submit detailed project reports (DPRs) of their States’ new irrigation projects, and get them appraised at the earliest. In separate letters to Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Union Minister has sought DPRs of 16 TS projects and 19 AP ones.

Shekhawat, in his letter to KCR, stated that Telangana had not submitted DPRs of any of its new projects so far. Addressing Jagan, the Union Minister said, “I was informed that a few details of a project called RLIS at Sangmeswar did not meet the stipulated norms and guidelines of a DPR. Accordingly, the Central Water Commission (CWC) had asked the State to resubmit it.

I was further informed that volume 1 and 2 of Pattiseema LIS were submitted to the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB), and that it has now asked for volume 3 of the same. I was also told that DPR of no other project has been submitted so far, except that of Purushothapatnam LIS.” Shekhawat told both the CMs that for any project taken up on the interstate rivers of Godavari and Krishna, it was mandatory to obtain statutory Central government clearances.

“Any project, whether mentioned or not in the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-1 and/or AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, unless techno-economically appraised by the CWC and accepted by the Advisory Committee of Department of Water Resources (DoWR), should be considered as a new project for the purpose of appraisal, irrespective of whether it was conceived before or after bifurcation of erstwhile AP,” the letter read. He added, “Further, those projects which have been techno- economically appraised by the CWC and accepted by the TAC will also be considered as a new project for the purpose of appraisal, in case there is a change in scope.”

Projects for which TS must submit DPRs

Krishna Basin Palamuru-Rangareddy LIS, R Vidyasagar Rao Dindi LIS, Bhakta Ramadasu LIS, Water Grid Projects under Mission Bhagiratha, Tummilla Irrigation Scheme, Mahatma Gandhi Kalwakurthy LI S, Jawahar Nettempadu LI S and Alimineti Madhava Reddy Srisailam Left Bank Canal

Godavari Basin

Godavari LI S phase-3, Sita Rama LIS, PVN Rao Kanthanapally Sujala Sravanthi Tupakulagudem, Telangana Drinking Water Supply Project, three barrages on lower Penganga project, inter- basin water transfer from Ramappa Lake (Godavari basin) to Pakhal Lake (Krishna basin), Warangal district and Kaleshwaram project (third TMC component)

Projects for which AP must submit DPRS

Muchumarri LIS, Gundrevula reservoir, LI S for supplementation of Gajuladinne ayacut, Guru Raghavendra LI S, Pulikanuma LIS, Siddapuram LIS, Sivabhasyam LI S, Munneru scheme, capacity enhancement of RDS right canal, new LIS on Tungabhadra river in between RDS and Sunkesula barrage, capacity enhancement of Vaikuntapuram barrage on river Krishna upstream of Prakasam Barrage, and interlinking of Godavari and Pennar river, among several others.